Rams Waiving RB Darrell Henderson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are waiving RB Darrell Henderson.

The team is getting RB Kyren Williams back from injured reserve this week, so they clearly felt Henderson was now expendable.

It’ll be interesting to see if they bring him back from the practice squad. The Rams just announced they cut practice squad DB Cameron McCutcheon, so there is a spot open if Henderson clears waivers.

Henderson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He’ returned to the Rams earlier this season and was promoted from the practice squad to active roster.

In 2023, Henderson has appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded 46 rushing attempts for 112 yards (2.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 10 receptions on 14 targets for another 103 yards.