Rams Worked Out OLB Oshane Ximines

The Los Angeles Rams worked out veteran OLB Oshane Ximines on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Ximines, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract that included an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career when the Giants opted to re-sign him. The Giants released Ximines and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

New York eventually moved on and he caught on with the Patriots ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ximines appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.