Rams WR Davante Adams Considered Week-To-Week With Hamstring Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Rams WR Davante Adams is considered week-to-week after exiting Week 15’s game with a hamstring injury.

Rapoport says it will “almost certainly” hold him out for Thursday Night Football in Week 16, but the injury is an aggravation of what he was previously dealing with, not a new injury.

Adams, 32, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams was due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons when the Jets released him this past offseason. He then signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Adams has appeared in 14 games for the Rams and caught 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards (13.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.