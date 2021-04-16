Rapoport: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson Potential Trade Candidate Despite Signing RFA Tender

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says that while Patriots CB J.C. Jackson has signed his restricted tender, it doesn’t guarantee that he will be back in New England for the 2021 season.

Rapoport wouldn’t be surprised if a team offers the Patriots a pick lower than the second-rounder it would have cost to sign him to an offer sheet and then offer him an extension as part of the deal.

Rapoport adds that he expects this type of conversation to come up between interested teams and the Patriots at some point in time.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Jackson, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He signed a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 40 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and 14 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.