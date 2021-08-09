Ravens Activate LT Ronnie Stanley From PUP List

The Ravens announced Monday that LT Ronnie Stanley has returned to practice, which would appear to indicate he’s been activated from the PUP list.

Great to have @megatronnie back on the field‼️ pic.twitter.com/kTeisztKMI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 9, 2021

Stanley, 27, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley is set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons.

In 2020, Stanley appeared in six games for the Ravens, making six starts for them at left tackle.