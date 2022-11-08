Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday they have activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve.
We have activated TE Charlie Kolar from Reserve. pic.twitter.com/lJd125AgNG
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022
Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones.
He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880.
During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded 168 receptions for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in 43 games.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
