Ravens Activate TE Mark Andrews From IR

The Baltimore Ravens have activated TE Mark Andrews from injured reserve on Friday, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens designated Andrews to return a few weeks ago but it took some time for him to be ready.

Baltimore has an open roster spot so no corresponding move is needed.

Andrews, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Andrews appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 43 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns.