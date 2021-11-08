Ravens Activate TE Nick Boyle From IR, Among Other Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Monday.

The full list includes:

Ravens activated TE Nick Boyle from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Ravens designated G Ben Cleveland to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Ravens placed S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Ravens signed S Jordan Richards to their practice squad.

Boyle, 27, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two year extension worth a max of $13 million.

In 2020, Boyle appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 113 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Elliott, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract.

Elliott will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 23 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.