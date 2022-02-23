Ravens Announce Five Coaching Hires

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced five coaching hires on Wednesday morning.

The following is the list of hires made by the Ravens:

Zach Orr – ILB coach

– ILB coach Rob Leonard – OLB coach

– OLB coach George Godsey – TE coach

– TE coach Ryan Osborn – defensive quality control coach

– defensive quality control coach Mike Devlin – assistant OL coach

Godsey will replace Bobby Engram, who departed to become the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

Godsey, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2011 as an offensive assistant. He worked his way up to tight ends coach before he was hired by the Texans as their QB coach in 2014. A year later, Houston elevated him to offensive coordinator but elected to move on after two seasons.

The Lions later hired Godsey as their defensive assistant-special projects before promoting him to QB coach in 2018. He joined the Dolphins as a TE coach in 2019 and shifted back to QB coach before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator last year.