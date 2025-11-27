Ravens Announce Four Moves, Place RB Justice Hill On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game.

The full list includes:

Ravens placed DT Taven Bryan (knee) and RB Justice Hill (neck) on Injured Reserve.

(knee) and RB (neck) on Injured Reserve. Ravens elevated activated DE Carl Lawson and LB Chandler Martin to their active roster.

Hill will miss at least the next four games before he can officially be activated from the list.

Hill, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He finished his four-year, $3.261 million deal that included a signing bonus of $741,656.

The Ravens re-signed Hill to a two-year, $4.5 million deal worth a max value of $5 million before brining him back on another two-year contract last year.

In 2025, Hill has appeared in 10 games for the Ravens and rushed for 93 yards on 18 carries (5.2 YPC) to go along with 21 receptions for 169 yards receiving and three touchdowns.