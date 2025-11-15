Ravens Announce Four Week 11 Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of their Week 11 game against the Browns.

The full list includes:

Ravens placed LB Jay Higgins IV on Injured Reserve.

on Injured Reserve. Ravens signed DT Taven Bryan to their active roster.

to their active roster. Ravens elevated LB Chandler Martin and DB Amani Oruwariye to their active roster.

Bryan, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.

Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts in 2023 and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

Bryan had a stint with the Bengals this offseason before the Ravens signed him to the practice squad.

In 2025, Bryan has appeared in two games for the Ravens but recorded no stats.