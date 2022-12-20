Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves Including Signing WR Mike Thomas To PS

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday they have released G Zack Johnson from the practice squad and signed WR Mike Thomas to take his place.
Baltimore also designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later re-signing him. He agreed to another one-year deal for the 2022 season but was cut a few weeks ago.
In 2022, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught two passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns on 10 targets.
