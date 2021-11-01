Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the team’s practice squad and placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list.

The Ravens also placed OT Andre Smith on the practice squad injured list.

The full practice squad now includes:

Tomlinson, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts, but later signed a future/reserve deal with the Texans.

Since then, Tomlinson has played for a number of teams including the Jets, Giants, and Patriots before catching on with the Raiders to close out 2019. He returned to the Giants last year and was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad throughout 2020.

The Ravens re-signed Tomlinson to a one-year, $1 million deal in February, but the team released him prior to the start of the season. He did re-sign with the team soon after.

For his career, Tomlinson has appeared in 58 games and caught 17 passes for 194 yards receiving and one touchdown over the course of five seasons.