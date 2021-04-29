Ravens Asked Falcons About Julio Jones, Trade Considered Unlikely

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports mentioned on Instagram Live last night that the Ravens contacted the Falcons regarding WR Julio Jones. However, Glazer mentions that Jones’ contract is a real issue and he doubts Jones will eventually be traded.

On Monday, multiple reports mentioned that the Falcons are open to listening to trade offers for Jones. Although, a deal likely wouldn’t happen until after the draft for cap purposes.

Falcons new GM Terry Fontenot later told FOX 5 in Atlanta that they’re open and willing to speak with interested teams about a potential deal for Jones.

“That’s one of those things when you’re doing things the right way in an organization, you have to listen if people call, on any player,” Fontenot said, via ESPN.com. “Especially, we are in a difficult cap situation, that’s just the circumstance and it’s not a surprise for us. We knew the circumstance we were in. Our administration has done an excellent job up to this point getting us in a position to be able to manage the cap, and yet we still have more work to do.

“So when teams call about any players then we have to listen and we have to weigh it and we have to determine what’s best for the organization and we have to handle everything with class.

“Obviously that particular player, we hold him in high regard. He’s special in what he’s done and what he continues to do here. But we have to consider any players if it’s right for the team because we have to do what’s best for this organization.”

According to Over The Cap, the Falcons would incur a dead money hit of $23.25 million for trading Jones before June 1, but only $7.75 million in dead money for a trade after that date, as well as $15.3 million in cap savings.

Jones, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

In 2020, Jones appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught 51 passes for 771 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.