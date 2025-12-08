Ravens Claim LB Carl Jones Jr Off Waivers From Bears

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve claimed LB Carl Jones Jr. off waivers from the Bears.

Jones, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bears later signed Jones to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for the 2025. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in nine games for the bears and recorded 11 tackles and no sacks.