Ravens Claim LB Del’Shawn Phillips

The Baltimore Ravens are claiming LB Del’Shawn Phillips off of waivers from the New York Jets, per the wire.

Phillips, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract.

The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve and he later caught on with the Jets for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 17 games for the Jets and recorded 31 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.