Ravens Create $2.565M Of Cap Room By Reworking TE Nick Boyle’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens recently agreed to a restructured contract with TE Nick Boyle.

According to Yates, the Ravens reduced Boyle’s salary of $5 million to $1.12 million and included a $2.63 million signing bonus. Boyle’s new deal includes $1.25 million available via incentives and $1 million of his 2023 salary was converted to a roster bonus next year.

This created $2.565 million of cap space for the Ravens.

Boyle, 29, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension worth a max of $13 million.

In 2021, Boyle appeared in five games and recorded one reception for two yards.