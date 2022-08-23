Ravens Cut Five Players, Place RB Gus Edwards On Reserve/PUP List

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve placed running back Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Ravens also cut five players including:

WR Jaylon Moore WR Bailey Gaither WR Slade Bolden (injured) LB Diego Fagot OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

This means that Edwards will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

Edwards, 25, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension this summer.

In 2020, Edwards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and rushed for 723 yards on 144 carries (5 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 129 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.