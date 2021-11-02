Ravens Designate CB Chris Westry To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve designated CB Chris Westry to return to practice from injured reserve
We have designated CB Chris Westry for return, allowing him to practice.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2021
This opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Westry has been on injured reserve since September with a torn meniscus.
Westry, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2019. He made the active roster as a rookie but was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad.
Westry bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad throughout last year before ultimately signing a futures deal with the Ravens for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Westry has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!