Ravens Designate CB Chris Westry To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve designated CB Chris Westry to return to practice from injured reserve

We have designated CB Chris Westry for return, allowing him to practice. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2021

This opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Westry has been on injured reserve since September with a torn meniscus.

Westry, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2019. He made the active roster as a rookie but was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Westry bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad throughout last year before ultimately signing a futures deal with the Ravens for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Westry has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses.