Ravens Designate DE Derek Wolfe To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve.

We have designated DE Derek Wolfe for return, allowing him to practice Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vRXxBXhcHp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2021

This opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Wolfe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He finished the final year of his four-year, $36.7 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million for the 2019 season.

Wolfe then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million last year and returned to Baltimore on a three-year, $12 million contract this past March.

In 2020, Wolfe appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 51 tackles and one sack.