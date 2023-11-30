Ravens & Eagles Teams To Watch For Zach Ertz?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens and Eagles are two teams to watch for former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz if he clears waivers.

Schultz notes Ertz will be looking to join a contending team at this point in his career. Baltimore and Philadelphia lead their respective conferences at this point.

Both also need help at tight end due to injuries and have established quarterbacks. In the case of the Eagles, it’d be a familiar landing spot for Ertz after he started and played most of his career in Philadelphia.

It’s more likely than not Ertz clears waivers without a team putting in a claim, but he’s owed around $2.5 million on his 2023 base salary which is not insurmountable for a number of teams to take on if they wish.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Ertz as the news is available.