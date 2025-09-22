Ravens Elevate DL Brent Urban & TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Per the wire, the Ravens are elevating DL Brent Urban and TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden for their upcoming game.

Urban, 34, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract in 2021, and he caught on with the Ravens in August of 2022. He’s been in Baltimore ever since.

In 2024, Urban appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 tackles, no sacks, and two pass defenses.