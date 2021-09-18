Ravens Elevate OT Andre Smith & CB Kevon Seymour

The Baltimore Ravens officially elevated OT Andre Smith and CB Kevon Seymour to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Smith, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2009. After seven years in Cincinnati, Smith signed on with the Vikings in 2016 but lasted just a year in Minnesota.

Smith later returned to the Bengals on a one-year, $3.25 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Cardinals in 2018. Smith returned to Bengals in 2018 but was cut loose last November.

The Ravens signed Smith shortly after and re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2020. However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Baltimore released Smith a few weeks ago before re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2019, Smith appeared in six games for the Bengals and made five starts. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 65 offensive tackle out of 73 qualifying players at the time of his release.