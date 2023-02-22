Ravens Expected To Hire Willie Taggart As RBs Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are expected to hire former Florida Atlantic HC Willie Taggart as their next running backs coach.

He was set to join the University of Colorado’s staff as an analyst but is now set to take on his first NFL coaching role.

Taggart, 46, began his coaching career as Western Kentucky’s receivers coach in 1999 before becoming their quarterbacks coach the following season. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator from 2001-2002 and became co-head coach from 2003-2006.

From there, he was hired as Stanford’s running backs coach in 2007-2009 and became Western Kentucky’s head coach from 2010-2012. South Florida hired him as head coach from 2013-2016 and then spent 2017 as Oregon’s head coach.

Florida State hired him as head coach from 2018-2019 and most recently held the head coach job at Florida Atlantic from 2020-2022.