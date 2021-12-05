Ravens Fear CB Marlon Humphrey Has Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are concerned that CB Marlon Humphrey could be out for the season with a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Following the game, Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said Humphrey is undergoing an MRI for an unspecified injury that could keep him out “a while.”

Humphrey, 25, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension last year.

Humphrey is set to make base salaries of $10 million and $10.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Humphrey has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 55 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and 13 pass deflections.