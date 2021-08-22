Ravens LB L.J. Fort Suffered Season-Ending ACL Injury

Jeremy Fowler confirms Ravens veteran LB L.J. Fort tore his ACL and will miss the 2021 season.

Expect Baltimore to place Fort on injured reserve shortly.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that the Ravens fear veteran LB L.J. Fort suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Saturday’s preseason game.

Zrebiec mentions that Fort’s injury will open the door for another inside linebacker such as Kristian Welch. Otherwise, Baltimore could end up signing a free agent.

Fort, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa back in 2012. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Bengals and Patriots before the Steelers claimed him off of waivers back in 2015.

Fort was on and off of the Steelers’ practice squad for a few seasons but spent the better part of the past two years on their active roster. The Eagles signed him to a three-year contract in 2019 only to release him later on in the year.

The Ravens signed Fort to their active roster and brought him back on a two-year, $5.5 million extension. However, Baltimore opted to release Fort during the offseason only to re-sign him in April.

In 2020, Fort appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 50 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, a defensive touchdown and two pass deflections.