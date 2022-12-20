Ravens Fear WR Devin Duvernay May Have ‘Significant’ Foot Injury

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ravens WR/KR Devin Duvernay left Tuesday’s practice with what the team believes could be a “significant” foot injury.

The plan is for Duvernay to undergo more tests on his foot in the coming days.

The Ravens were already hurting at receiver, but they did add Sammy Watkins off waivers today and have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

Duvernay, 25, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

Duvernay is in the third year of his four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that includes an $887,863 signing bonus.

In 2022, Duvernay has appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 37 passes for 407 yards receiving and three touchdowns to go along with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also has 383 kick return yards and a touchdown along with 190 punt return yards.