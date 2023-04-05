Ravens GM Doesn’t Rule Out Drafting A First-Round QB

In the Ravens’ pre-draft press conference, GM Eric DeCosta acknowledged they could use their first-round selection on a quarterback when asked.

“I’d have to say yes because we have QBs in our Top 31,” he said via Albert Breer.

DeCosta noted it would depend on how their board fell. The Ravens are currently slated to pick No. 22 in the first round, which is expected to be too low for the four top quarterback prospects getting major first-round buzz this offseason.

That includes Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Kentucky QB Will Levis. Most mocks have all four coming off the board in the top ten.

However, funny stuff happens on draft day. DeCosta also pointed out they have solid grades on more than four players.

“I’d say there’s probably more than 4 guys that can be significant quarterbacks in this league [in the draft].”

The Ravens’ continued contract stalemate with QB Lamar Jackson has the position in a certain amount of flux as they head into the 2023 season. It’s possible Jackson could hold out from the team in absence of a new deal, and as long as he doesn’t sign his franchise tag, he won’t lose money until the regular season begins.

Baltimore looked into signing QB Baker Mayfield before he went with the Buccaneers. Currently their backup is former UDFA QB Tyler Huntley, who was tendered at the original round level.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ QB situation as the news is available.