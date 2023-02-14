Ravens Hire Georgia OC Todd Monken As Next Offensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have hired Georgia OC Todd Monken as their next offensive coordinator.

We have hired Todd Monken to be our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tTtMNMRCMd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

This is Monken’s second stint in the NFL as a play-caller after he spent the past three seasons at Georgia, where he was one of college football’s most highly-thought-of assistants.

He also drew some interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their OC job.

Monken, 56, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia.

In 2019, the Browns were No. 22 in total yards, No. 22 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 22 in passing yards.