Ravens Hiring Anthony Levine As Assistant ST Coach

According to Matt Zenitz, the Ravens are hiring former S Anthony Levine as an assistant special teams coach.

Levine, 37, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State back in May of 2010. He spent over two years in Green Bay before he signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad at the start of the 2012 season.

Levine has been with the Ravens ever since. After finishing out a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the team in 2019, he re-signed with the team on two consecutive one-year deals.

He then joined the team as a player personnel and coaching assistant before a brief stint with the Titans as an assistant special teams coach.

For his 10-year career, Levine appeared in 146 games and recorded 149 total tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.