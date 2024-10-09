Ravens Hiring Former DC Dean Pees As Consultant

The Ravens are hiring former DC Dean Pees as a consultant under current DC Zach Orr, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Pees of course was one of Orr’s predecessors in Baltimore and should bring some experience for the first-year coordinator Orr to lean on. Baltimore’s defense has had some shaky moments in the first few weeks of the season.

“He’s a guy who knows me as a person, knows the system, knows the culture here,” Orr said. “He’s a Raven.”

Pees, 74, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as their linebackers coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2010.

Baltimore promoted him to their defensive coordinator in 2012 and he remained in charge of their defense for six seasons. The Titans hired Pees as their defensive coordinator in 2018 after luring him back out of his first attempt at retirement.

Pees once again retired following the 2019 season but the Falcons lured him back in 2021 as their defensive coordinator. He retired for the third time after the 2022 season.