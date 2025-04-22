Mark Andrews Speaks On Trade Rumors

Ravens TE Mark Andrews‘ future with the team has been in question all offseason after a brutal ending in the AFC Divisional Round loss to the Bills.

Baltimore HC John Harbaugh previously spoke on his belief that Andrews would remain with the team in 2025. Andrews echoed that sentiment and said he’s a Raven while citing his relationship with GM Eric DeCosta and the organization.

“At the end of the day, I think [DeCosta] said it perfectly: He’s in the business of keeping great players and it’s a business at the end of the day,” Andrews said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “You can’t be surprised by anything, but I’m a Raven.”

“I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens. And there’s nothing on my end really to share. For me, it’s just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl.”

Andrews reflected on his dropped two-point conversion that ended their season. He talked about the rough conditions that contributed to the drop, but took accountability and vowed to be better going forward.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do I take it off? Do I not?’ It was so fast and so quick that it just happened. And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play.”

“That’s sports, man. Things happen. I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn’t the best game and I’m looking forward to redemption.”

Andrews, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Andrews appeared in 17 games and recorded 55 receptions on 69 targets for 673 yards (12.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.