Ravens HC John Harbaugh Expects TE Mark Andrews To Play For Baltimore In 2025

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings this week, Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he expects veteran TE Mark Andrews to play for Baltimore this season.

“I do fully expect him to play for us next year. He’s just too good of a player,” Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh admitted there aren’t any guarantees at this point but said he’s been in touch with Andrews and the player is in a good spot with the team.

Baltimore paid Andrews a $4 million roster bonus that he was scheduled to make this past month and he’s owed a $7 million base salary in 2025 for a total compensation of $11 million.

That led to speculation that Andrews could be a potential cap cut or trade but the Ravens have elected to hold onto him instead.

Andrews, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Andrews appeared in 17 games and recorded 55 receptions on 69 targets for 673 yards (12.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.