Ravens Hosting CB Rock Ya-Sin On A Visit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Ravens are bringing in free agent CB Rock Ya-Sin for a visit on Friday.

Ya-Sin, 26, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College. He is in the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

The Raiders acquired Ya-Sin from the Colts back in March in exchange for DE Yannick Ngakoue. He’s testing the open market as an restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Ya-Sin appeared in 11 games and recorded 45 tackles and seven pass defenses.

