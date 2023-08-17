Ravens Hosting CB Ronald Darby For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting veteran CB Ronald Darby for a visit.

He’s been to see a couple of teams in recent weeks as he looks to catch on somewhere before the start of the season.

Darby would be a big boost to a Ravens cornerbacks group that’s been hit hard by injuries during the preseason and needed more depth to begin with.

Darby, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections.