Ravens Hosting RB Kenyan Drake For Visit

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are hosting RB Kenyan Drake for a visit.

Drake filled in for Baltimore when they had running back injuries last year and did okay. He’s a candidate to sign for a similar role in 2023, though Zrebiec says nothing has been finalized.

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

The Colts signed Drake to a contract in August but cut him after just three weeks.

In 2022, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and rushed for 482 yards on 109 carries (4.4 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 17 receptions on 26 targets for 89 yards receiving and another touchdown.