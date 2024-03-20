Ravens Hosting WR Michael Gallup For Visit

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are scheduled to host free agent WR Michael Gallup for a visit on Thursday.

This is the first reported interest in Gallup since he was recently released.

Dallas gave Gallup permission to seek out a trade but it became clear that a release was likely.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Gallup, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.

In 2023, Gallup appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 34 passes for 418 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

