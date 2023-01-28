Ravens Interviewed Todd Monken For OC Position

Tom Pelissero reports that the Ravens have interviewed Georgia OC Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

He is also currently scheduled to interview with the Buccaneers and has his eyes set on a return to the NFL.

Monken, 56, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia.

In 2019, the Browns were No. 22 in total yards, No. 22 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 22 in passing yards.

As the news is available, we’ll have more on the Ravens’ offensive coordinator search.