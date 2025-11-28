Ravens LB Chandler Martin Likely Out For Season With Knee Injury

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Ravens rookie LB Chandler Martin is expected to placed on season-ending injured reserve in the coming days with a knee injury.

Martin was hurt during the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Bengals.

Martin, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in April. He later signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the active roster the last few weeks.

In 2025, Martin has appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.