Ravens Make Six Moves, Waive Desean Jackson & Nick Boyle

According to Field Yates, the Baltimore Ravens made six roster moves on Saturday for their Week 18 game.

The full list includes:

Jackson, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams last year but was released shortly after the trade deadline.

Jackson signed on with the Raiders and finished out the year in Las Vegas and eventually joined the Ravens a few months ago.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in seven games for the Ravens and caught nine passes for 153 yards receiving and no touchdowns.