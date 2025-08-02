Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens officially made six roster moves on Saturday including signing three players.

The full list includes:

Ravens signed TE Baylor Cupp , DE Brent Urban , and TE Scotty Washington.

, DE , and TE Ravens waived LB Diwun Black, K John Hoyland, and TE Sam Pitz.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 143 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 96 yards.

Urban, 34, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract in 2021 and he caught on with the Ravens in August of 2022. He’s been in Baltimore ever since.

In 2024, Urban appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 tackles, no sacks and two pass defenses.