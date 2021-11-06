Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

According to Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi to their active roster. They are also elevating TE Eric Tomlinson and G Reginald McKenzie for their upcoming game.

Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021. However, Seattle later decided that they were releasing Ogbuehi.

In 2021, Ogbuehi has appeared in one game for the Seahawks, making one start for them.