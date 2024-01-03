Ravens Name QB Tyler Huntley Starter For Week 18

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced they plan on resting Lamar Jackson in Week 18 and will start QB Tyler Huntley, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Huntley, 25, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson last season.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April.

In 2023, Huntley has appeared in three games for the Ravens and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 57 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also recorded seven rushing attempts for 15 yards.