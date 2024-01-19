Ravens Not Expected To Activate TE Mark Andrews In Time For Divisional Round

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are not expected to activate TE Mark Andrews in time for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the Texans.

Rapoport mentions Baltimore’s target for Andrews was the AFC Championship game, which was “always the goal.”

The Ravens designated Andrews to return last week and has another two weeks left in his window to be activated. His return would have a huge impact on Baltimore’s offense in the playoffs after missing half of the regular season.

Andrews, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Andrews appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 43 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns.