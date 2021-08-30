Ravens Not Expected To Pursue RB Todd Gurley At This Time

According to Josina Anderson, the Ravens are not expected to pursue RB Todd Gurley at this time.

Anderson says Baltimore likes its depth at running back, with Gus Edwards slated to move into a starting role after the injury to J.K. Dobbins. He’s backed up by Ty’Son Williams and receiving back Justice Hill.

The Ravens hosted Gurley for a visit earlier this summer and the veteran is open to signing in Baltimore, per Ian Rapoport.

However, it appears the Ravens want to slow-play the situation for now.

Gurley, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.823 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2.31 million for the 2018 season when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

Gurley later agreed to a new four-year extension worth $60 million and $45 million guaranteed with the Rams a few months later.

Los Angeles released him last March and the Falcons quickly scooped up Gurley with a one-year, $6 million deal.

In 2020, Gurley appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and rushed 195 times for 678 yards (3.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns, adding 25 receptions for 164 yards.

