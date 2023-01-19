Ravens OC Greg Roman Stepping Down

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Ravens OC Greg Roman is stepping down now that the 2022 season is over. His agency released a statement as well.

The #Ravens and OC Greg Roman are parting ways after an impressive run, per me and @MikeGarafolo: pic.twitter.com/EGJOjRgWGq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

Ravens HC John Harbaugh also released a statement:

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

Roman is the second veteran Ravens coordinator to leave the team after they mutually parted ways with DC Wink Martindale last year.

He had been with the team since 2019, and while Baltimore had a ton of success on offense that season, Roman has been criticized in recent seasons for his approach becoming stale.

However, he’s successful enough that he should have options, especially because half the NFL might be in search for a play-caller.

Meanwhile, the Ravens become the latest team to be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator.

Roman, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before later being hired as the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills elected parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on the deal for the 2023 season.

The Ravens offense finished the 2022 season ranked No. 16 in yards per game, No. 2 in rushing and No. 28 in passing, and No. 19 in points per game.

We’ll have more on Roman and the Ravens as the news is available.