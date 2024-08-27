Ravens Officially Cut 23 Players, Down to 53

The Baltimore Ravens announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

Baltimore made the following transactions as they worked down to the 53-man limit:

RB Keaton Mitchell

Senat and Tupou will revert to the Ravens’ injured reserve once they pass through waivers unclaimed.

Hollman, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad. He then returned to San Francisco for another stint before joining the Dolphins’ taxi squad. Hollman then caught on with the Texans for 2023 and appeared in all of their games.

Houston cut him loose in March and he quickly caught on with the Ravens.

In 2023, Hollman appeared in 17 games for the Texans and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Kirkwood, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract in 2020 after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent in 2021 but returned to Carolina on another one-year deal.

Kirkwood returned to the Saints in 2022 and bounced on and off their practice squad. He signed with the Ravens in June.

In 2023, Kirkwood appeared in 13 games and recorded five receptions for 37 yards (7.4 YPC) and one touchdown.