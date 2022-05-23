Ravens Officially Sign DE Brent Urban & LB Diego Fagot

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced the signing of veteran DE Brent Urban on Monday morning, marking his second stint with the team.

The team also announced the signing of former Navy LB Diego Fagot to a contract.

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020. 

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract last year. 

In 2021, Urban appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles and a pass deflection.

