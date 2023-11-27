Ravens OLB David Ojabo Underwent Surgery For Partial ACL Tear

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced Monday that OLB David Ojabo underwent surgery last week to repair a partially torn ACL, per Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh expects Ojabo to be ready for training camp next summer.

Ojabo, 23, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus.

In 2023, David Ojabo appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.