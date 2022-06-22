Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson Passes Away At 26

The Baltimore Ravens announced that OLB Jaylon Ferguson has tragically passed away. He was 26.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Per Jamison Hensley, Baltimore police responded to Ferguson’s home on Tuesday night and found him unresponsive and treated by medics. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police added there were no signs of trauma or foul play and a cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Ferguson’s family and loved ones at this time.

Ferguson, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $3,423,308 rookie contract that included a $903,308 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ferguson appeared in 10 games for the Ravens and recorded six total tackles.